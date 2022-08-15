A technical researcher warned of a “trap” that users of the Facebook and Instagram applications fall victim to, noting that the internal browsing of websites provides these sites with software codes that allow tracking the user.

Felix Krause explained that the internal browser of “Facebook” or “Instagram” injects “JavaScript code” into each site visited by the user of the two applications, which enables the company “Meta”, which owns the two applications, to monitor all user interactions, including passwords, addresses and credit card numbers. , according to the website Engadget, which is concerned with technical affairs.

Krause focused his research on the versions of the two applications on the iOS operating system, given that the company that owns it (Apple) allows users to cancel tracking the application when opening it for the first time, a company known for its electronic security guarantees.

The technical researcher also indicated that the Facebook application does not use “codes” to collect sensitive data used by “Instagram”, yet browsing websites inside it remains unsafe.

Krause called on users of these applications to browse the Internet through external browsers, preferring the “Safari” browsers.

And Firefox, in particular, in data security guarantees, indicating that they protect the user from tracking software, by encrypting browsing.

He also explained that other applications owned by “Meta” do not follow users as in “Facebook” and “Instagram”, especially the famous messaging application “WhatsApp”, considering that the method of the latter’s work is “the best for the user, and the right thing to do.”

It is reported that a Meta spokesperson stated, earlier, that the tracking software collects user data before it is used for advertising or targeted measurement purposes only, according to the British newspaper, The Guardian.

He stressed that “purchases made through the internal browser are only made with the user’s consent, with payment information being saved for the purposes of auto-filling” for it later.

Users of “Facebook” and “Instagram” can get rid of the tracking codes by activating the “Links open externally” feature, thus opening any website on the default external browser when clicking on its link.

