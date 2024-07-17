The UAE Mission in Ottawa has called on UAE citizens in Canada to exercise caution due to unstable weather conditions and expected floods in various parts of the country.
The mission stressed the necessity of following the safety instructions issued by the authorities and communicating in emergency situations on 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and registering in the Tawajudi service.
