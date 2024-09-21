Philip Rosedale created Second Life in 2003, a virtual world where everyone could enjoy a life different from the one they had been given. It was a huge success: in the decade after its launch, users spent $3.2 billion in virtual transactions. In 2013, it had 36 million active accounts and its creator predicted that the physical world would eventually become a museum. We have known for years that this virtual life was a failure. But I had not read a good explanation of why humanity preferred social networks to the virtual paradise until the essayist Leslie Jamison wrote it. Her new book Scream, burn, smother the flames It is, like all of them, truth and pain. That is to say: us.

The decline of the fabulous technology of Second Life coincided with the arrival of Facebook and then Instagram. In other words, the limited social networks (which allow sharing photos, videos and little else) destroyed the possibilities of a second and full virtual life. “Apparently, people were not looking for a different existence, but rather an edited version of their real life,” explains Jamison. An edited version, like in poetry, film or music, if you know what I mean. Because an edited version of the individual is precisely what we call a “person” and is presented in society with filters: with or without a screen. From the moment we are born we are already editing ourselves to be able to be with others. And when this editing reaches its maximum refinement and above all its maximum recognition we call it art, talent, success, fame.

How clever we humans were in 2013, without even thinking about it. We had the opportunity to flee from our lives, to escape… and we preferred to try to accept it, with a little editing and a filter. It is not something we voted for, no one made that decision, we have not even thought about it again. However, by ending the life of Second Life, we killed certain possibilities and chose others. The rest is social network history, as a social life developed that had traditionally been more accessible to the privileged classes (if not reserved for them), as the poor and marginalized already came with the scourge on. Facebook, Instagram or TikTok have democratized this talent to edit our lives, to dress us with our ideals, however false they may be. And consequently they have generated a new idea of ​​art, talent, success and fame.

So the physical world took on the virtual world. And over the years, the imperfect bodies we move through life with have found their space, their outlet, and their power in the networks. Soon there will be a new battle, we know. AI wants war, or so they say. Will physical life become a museum as Rosedale predicted? Will robots be the new artists? I think it’s impossible to know, but Jamison has reminded me that the biggest challenge for a technology to succeed lies not only in its power but in its meaning for humanity. What if humans weren’t chasing a technology to change our lives but one that allows us to embrace them? If I were an AI, I’d think about that.