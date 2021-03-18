A Danish study suggested that people who were infected with the Coronavirus are protected from re-infection with the virus, but it indicated that people over the age of 65 years are more likely to be infected again.

The study, published Wednesday in the “Lancet” medical journal, said that this age group has a protection rate of 47% from recurrence, compared to 80% among young people.

The study was based on the results of tests conducted for people who were examined during the first and second waves of infection in Denmark in 2020, and it was based on the original strain of the virus.

“Our study confirms what a number of people prefer, which is that a recurrence of Covid 19 infection is rare in younger and healthy people, but the elderly are more likely to have it again,” said study co-author Steen Ethelberg with the Danish Serum Institute.

The research is classified as the first large-scale study of its kind.

The researchers analyzed the data collected as part of the National Covid-19 Screening Strategy in Denmark, where more than two-thirds of the population of 5.8 million people were screened in 2020.