March 11 will be one big hell in The Hague. Especially if you have to be there by car…

We have more frequent messages that you should stay away from certain places. The A10 for example, or else the A50. We even said once that you should stay away from the A12 and we are doing that again.

The A12 will be quite literally the gateway to hell on March 11th. Nothing more and nothing less. Huge demonstrations are planned in The Hague and the A12 – which is the access road – will not be spared.

Stay away from The Hague, believe us

You probably remember, a few weeks ago when a couple unwashed environmental swaps young people with a heart for the planet glued themselves to the Utrechtse Baan, the last stretch of the A12 before entering The Hague. They will do so again on March 11.

But if you thought that was the end of it, you’re completely wrong. The farmers are also coming and according to Farmers Defense Force It’s the biggest demonstration ever! And you don’t want to be in between with your car.

Farmers are going to turn The Hague upside down

FDF hopes that 100,000 farmers will participate in the demonstration. And they expect about 5,000 tractors to head that way that day. So in the rest of the country you can also be inconvenienced by slow-moving traffic on the highway, so you know that in advance.

The farmers are not only angry with the nitrogen plans, but now want to speak out against everything the government has done wrong in recent years. And they think that will be done en masse.

So the demonstration of FDF is on the same day as that of Extinction Rebellion with their glue sticks. They then want to block the A12 motorway near The Hague, just like the other day, so that will be chaos.

So, be warned, stay away from The Hague on March 11th. Oh yes, 1 advantage, that day falls on a Saturday, so there is a good chance that you will not have to go there for work in any case.

#Warning #Stay #Hague #March