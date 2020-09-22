Highlights: China prepares to defend against Indian Air Force air strike in Tibet’s capital Lhasa

China’s Army PLA drilled rescue airstrikes in Lhasa on Saturday

During mock drill, the sound of fake bomb blasts was heard and sirens echoed everywhere.

Beijing

Frightened by the roar of the Rafale fighter jet in Ladakh, China is now fully prepared to defend the Indian Air Force air raid in Tibet’s capital, Lhasa. China on Saturday conducted a drill to defend against airstrikes in Lhasa. During this mock mock drill, the sound of fake bomb blasts was heard and sirens echoed everywhere. During this mock drill, the people of Lhasa remained hidden in their homes.

On Saturday, sirens of defense from air strikes were played in Lhasa, according to a report by the Tibetan watchdog website Radio Free Asia. The mock drill was carried out by the People’s Liberation Army on Saturday. Radio Free Asia has received this video from Citizen Journalist. It is believed that after the Rafale fighter jet of India roared in the skies of Ladakh, China has started to increase its war preparations.

China did extensive maneuver to attack at night

Earlier, the Chinese Army People’s Liberation Army had made extensive maneuvers in its area near Ladakh at night amid heavy tension in India and China. During this exercise, where Chinese cannons fired shells, ground-to-air missiles were also tested. The Air Defense System of the Chinese Army also practiced killing enemy airplanes. Watch the video of the warning ….

China’s official Bhopu Global Times released a video stating that the Chinese troops of the Tibet Military Command have extensively practiced the night attack. This exercise was done at an altitude of 4500 meters above sea level. The Chinese army used surface-to-air missiles, rockets and howitzer cannons. The Chinese air defense system practiced killing fighter jets.





Rafael flying in the sky of Ladakh

China has done this exercise at a time when Rafale, India’s most modern fighter jet, is flying in the skies of Ladakh. According to sources, Rafale pilots flew planes from Ambala to Ladakh. Actually, it was done as a practice. This is being done so that Rafale pilots become familiar with the weather and atmosphere there. If China does any kind of guile and needs Rafale, its pilots are already familiar with this environment.



On Sunday, defense sources said some Mirage aircraft have also been seen flying along the border. The Air Force inducted Rafale aircraft into the Air Force at a function held at Ambala Air Force Station on September 10. Earlier in late July, five Rafale aircraft from France reached Ambala. 4.5-generation Rafales range from 780-km to 1,650 km without midair refueling. It depends on the individual operation. In addition, fighter jets have been equipped with long stand-off weapons such as long-range ‘scalp’ air-to-ground cruise missiles over 300 km.