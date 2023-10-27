Home page World

From: Sophia Lother

An overdose of vitamin D can also be harmful to your health. Here you will find an overview of the most important facts about the well-known vitamin.

Kassel – Uncomfortable weather, home office, everyday stress: There are many reasons for not being in the sun enough. But in addition to the many benefits that fresh air has for our immune system, one important aspect is quickly forgotten: vitamin D. A Deficiency can have serious consequences because vitamin D fulfills a variety of functions in the human body.

As the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) informs, the best-known task of the vitamin is its involvement in bone metabolism. But vitamin D is also involved in other metabolic processes and protein formation. “In recent years, this has led to the assumption that there are connections between vitamin D supply and chronic diseases and that new prevention options could be discovered at the same time,” explains the RKI. Still, it adds that studies have so far failed to uncover any direct causal relationships. Also has a preventative effect on infections is not reliably proven. Nevertheless: A In some cases, vitamin D deficiency presents with serious symptomsyou can find an overview of everything important here.

Lack of vitamin D: What warning signs should you pay attention to?

Too little vitamin D in the body is harmful to health. Like that MSD manual explainedthe following general symptoms are possible signs of undersupply:

Exhaustion and feeling of weakness

Muscle aches

Pain in the bones

weakness in bones; especially in the spine, pelvis and legs

Touch sensitivity possible

Depending on the age of the person affected, other symptoms may indicate a vitamin D deficiency. So can Infants develop rickets and develop severe cramps. Children between one and four years old can suffer from bone adhesions, older children and teenagers usually develop pain when walking MSD manual. In older people can slight tremors in the event of a severe vitamin D deficiency lead to breaks and fractures.

Recognizing vitamin D deficiency: How it is diagnosed – and how much the body needs

How much vitamin D does the human body actually need? According to the RKI, the amount of vitamin D is determined by measuring 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) in the blood serum. In the blood apply loudly RKI following limit values:

Vitamin D deficiency <30 Suboptimal care 30 to <50 Adequate care in terms of bone health 50 to <75t Adequate care in terms of bone health without any additional health benefits 75 to <125 Possible oversupply, which has negative health consequences for the body ≥125 Source: RKI

As can be seen from the table, one can also Oversupply of vitamin D is harmful to health. According to the institute, hypercalcemia is possible. This occurs when the calcium level in the blood is significantly too high. According to the RKI, this can lead to cardiac arrhythmias or kidney stones.

Too little vitamin D: The risk is particularly high for these people

Who is at risk of having too little vitamin D in their blood? According to the German Nutrition Society (DGE) People who spend little or no time outdoors when the sun is shining, or only with their bodies completely covered, or people with dark skin are at particularly high risk. As a specification, the society writes that the people who do not get enough sun are primarily those with limited mobility, those with chronic illnesses and older people in need of care. With age, the skin’s ability to produce vitamin D independently also decreases.

Vitamin D deficiency? What can be done about it

The DGE emphasizes on its website that a maximum of 20 micrograms of vitamin D should only be consumed daily if the body does not produce its own. In babies under twelve months of age the value is 10 micrograms. “The estimated value is achieved by administering a vitamin D tablet to prevent rickets from the 1st week of life until the end of the 1st year of life in breastfed and non-breastfed infants,” says the DGE.

Editor’s note The information provided in this article does not replace seeing a doctor. Only professionals can make the correct diagnosis and initiate appropriate therapy. The use of medication or nutritional supplements should be discussed with a doctor beforehand.

If you suspect that you may have a deficiency, contact your doctor. The DGE emphasizes: “Since a large part of the healthy German population is not expected to have a vitamin D deficiency, the vitamin D supply should only be determined if there is a reasonable suspicion of a deficiency or in people at risk.” (Sophia Lother )