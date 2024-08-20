Home World

From: Teresa Toth

Press Split

The Mpox virus is spreading internationally, with Africa as the epicenter. The reactions of Western countries reflect the mistakes of the corona pandemic.

Munich – The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued the highest warning level due to the rapid spread of the Mpox virus, formerly known as monkeypox. Africa is particularly badly affected and there is an urgent need for vaccines. The current situation has parallels to the corona pandemic.

New vaccine doses against Mpox are urgently needed in Africa. Meanwhile, industrialized countries are accused of hoarding vaccines. © Moses Sawasawa/dpa

International spread of Mpox: Early warnings ignored

As early as 2017, there were reports from Nigeria that indicated human-to-human transmission of the Mpox virus. Despite these early warnings and the endemic spread of the virus in West and Central Africa, international reactions and the necessary financial resources that could have prevented further spread were largely lacking. Wolfgang Preiser, virologist at Stellenbosch University, emphasized in an interview with the Worldthat it was only from 2022, when industrialised countries were affected, that larger sums were mobilised for research.

Despite the fact that the WHO declared a first “public health emergency of international concern” in 2022 due to the spread of Mpox, the virus could not be successfully combated. After the end of the emergency in May 2023, the significantly more dangerous virus variant Clade I repeatedly jumped to humans in Central Africa. According to an article in the science magazine spectrum it developed into a more contagious version that has now been found outside Africa. The problem is, according to spectrum “merely swept under the carpet.”

The Mpox crisis reflects mistakes made during the Corona pandemic

There is always criticism that the responses of Western countries to the Mpox outbreak are repeating the mistakes of the Corona pandemic. In addition to failing to contain it, they are hoarding vaccines and prioritizing their own populations. Meanwhile, African countries where Mpox is endemic continue to wait for urgently needed vaccines. This is strongly reminiscent of the accusations of “vaccine apartheid” during the Corona pandemic – a term coined by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

A vaccination against Mpox already exists: Imvanex and Jynneos provide very good protection against serious illnesses, according to the RKI. © picture alliance/dpa/National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases/Jeenah Moon/FR171682 AP/AP

The president has called on the international community to mobilize supplies of vaccines and other medical measures for use in Africa. He stressed the need for a “fair and equitable pandemic agreement.” Africa’s top health authority, the Africa CDC, says it has around 200,000 vaccine doses, but needs ten million doses.

Despite the parallels, there is a crucial difference between Mpox and Corona

Although the risk of Mpox outbreaks in Europe is currently low, the virus must be contained in Africa, explains virologist Prof. Dr. Hendrik Streeck at IPPEN.MEDIA“Mpox is transmitted through close skin-to-skin contact. For example, during sexual intercourse,” says Streeck. This is the crucial difference to the coronavirus: Since Mpox is only transmitted through very close contact, infection in everyday life is unlikely.

“If I go on a safari holiday with my family somewhere in Africa, it is inconceivable that I could become infected with Mpox,” stresses Professor Christoph Lübbert, chief physician for infectious diseases and tropical medicine at the Sankt Georg Klinikum Leipzig, in an interview with the mp3However, the virus is spreading particularly quickly in eastern Congo, where more than seven million internally displaced people live in camps in very cramped conditions. Poor hygienic conditions facilitate its spread.

The WHO’s response to the spread of Mpox is a “cry for help to the world”

“Just look at the overcrowding here,” said Mahoro Faustin, head of the Bulengo camp, in an interview with ZDF todayAt the moment, it is not at all clear how much the virus is spreading in the camp. For about three months, there has been an increase in cases of illness with symptoms such as fever and chills – typical signs of a Mpox infection – Faustin continued. Many of the people living in the camps also have a weakened immune system, which further promotes the spread, Katharina von Schroeder from Save the Children also explains to the World.

The fact that the WHO has now declared the highest alert level is a “cry for help to the world,” says chief physician Lübbert: “Help the affected governments and countries that cannot cope with this on their own. And release stored vaccine reserves so that this outbreak, which is still well under control at the moment, can be contained.” (tt)