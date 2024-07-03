Home page World

Hundreds of people are infected with norovirus on Lake Garda. The symptoms sometimes only become noticeable after about two days.

Verona – Life seems carefree at Lake Garda. Many Germans in particular use the largest lake in Italy to escape from everyday life for a while and enjoy the sunny side of life on their vacation.

But now the norovirus could also put a stop to their plans. Around the municipality of Torri del Benaco on the eastern shore, locals and tourists more than 900 cases of gastrointestinal diseases registered. For around 300 people the complaints ended in hospital.

Norovirus on Lake Garda: Symptoms such as vomiting and nausea lead to hospital stays

Although the cause was not initially known, drinking water is suspected. This is how the virus is believed to have spread. To be on the safe side, it is recommended to buy water from the supermarket instead of drinking tap water. Volunteers are distributing free water that is considered safe.

The norovirus can also be spread through food. However, there was initially no evidence of this on Lake Garda. A warning sign is sudden, severe vomiting and diarrhea. In Italy, symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and fever were the main reasons for hospitalization.

Symptoms of norovirus: Headache, muscle pain and fatigue are also possible

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) The incubation period – the period of time until the virus becomes noticeable after infection – is six to 50 hours. People can therefore carry the norovirus for two days before symptoms appear.

During the acute illness, people are highly contagious. The norovirus can therefore usually be excreted in bowel movements even after seven to 14 days and in individual cases even after weeks. This makes careful sanitation and hand hygiene all the more important.

When it comes to symptoms, the RKI primarily refers to violent vomiting and severe diarrhea, and a significant fluid deficit is possible. Common symptoms include abdominal pain, nausea, headaches, muscle pain and fatigue. Although the body temperature may be slightly elevated, high fever usually does not occur.

The symptoms last between twelve and 48 hours as long as there are no accompanying underlying diseases. However, milder or asymptomatic courses are also possible.

Spread of norovirus: From hand to hand or via contaminated objects

The Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) informed that sick people should take it easy physically and limit contact with other people as much as possible. The norovirus can also be transmitted through contact infection, for example from hand to hand or via contaminated objects such as door handles, handrails or fittings.

In the case of diarrhea or vomiting, it is also important to drink a lot. The food should be easily digestible and contain enough salt. It is best to wash bed linen, washcloths and towels.

There is no vaccination against noroviruses and antibiotics are ineffective. Therefore, in the event of an infection, the only thing that matters is alleviating the symptoms.

Children under five years of age and seniors over 70 are considered to be particularly at risk. Young children and seniors, as well as pregnant women and weakened people, should receive medical treatment. This is especially true if diarrhea occurs frequently or lasts for more than two to three days, and if fever and vomiting occur. (mg)