From: Ekaterina Yalunina

The election campaign in the USA is entering its final phase. The swing states in particular are hotly contested. © Alex Brandon/Brynn Anderson/dpa (montage)

There are less than two months until the US election, but polls already show that it will be a close race between Trump and Harris.

Washington – A poll published on Sunday by the New York Times and Siena College shows that Donald Trump with a narrow lead over Kamala Harris For the first time since Harris rejected the Democratic nomination of President Joe Biden Since she took over, she is behind the former president in a poll that is considered to be very reliable in the USA – by one percentage point.

According to the survey of New York Times Trump is at 48 percent – Harris is at 47 percent. Even though the difference is within the margin of error, this could still be a warning signal for Harris.

New poll ahead of US election: Voters know Trump better than Harris

The US newspaper The Hill reports that the survey found that 90 percent of respondents said they knew everything they needed to know about Trump. Only 71 percent, however, said they had enough information about Harris. The Democrats have faced many challenges following the turbulent weeks following President Joe Biden’s botched TV debate and his withdrawal.

The latest polls, which show increasing support for Trump, do not leave the Democrats unmoved“We still have a long way to go, but one thing that concerns me is that we are running against a convicted felon who was a terrible president and continues to be a terrible human being. This campaign is still very close,” said one Democratic strategist. “We didn’t get the boost we expected from the convention, and I think some people were expecting to have a bigger lead in the closing stages of the campaign.”

US election poll: Democrats see chances despite lag in poll

However, other Democrats also see opportunities in the current polls. “She’s right to call herself an outsider,” said Anthony Coley, a former adviser to President Biden. “I’m glad this poll came out. It’s a gift to Democrats and a wake-up call.”

Pollster Nate Silver warned of potential difficulties for Harris. He warned that Harris could face obstacles in the final weeks of the campaign as the republican her previous positions on fracking, immigration and health care. According to the Times poll, 44 percent of respondents think Harris is too progressive. On the other hand, 32 percent think Trump is too conservative. (jala)