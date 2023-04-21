Finance Minister Christian Lindner approves the draft Building Energy Act, only to criticize it at the same time. Even in the FDP, some find that unfortunate.

Finance Minister Lindner speaks at the annual meeting of the Association of Family Entrepreneurs in Berlin on Thursday. Image: dpa

Es was a warning shot with an announcement. However, the announcement was not heard by the public, but by the FDP parliamentary group. There, party leader and finance minister Christian Lindner announced on Tuesday what the cabinet and a little later the rest of the world could read in black and white the next day.

Namely that Lindner finds the draft law for the building energy law bad, but nevertheless approves it. The minister underlined this on Wednesday – shortly after he and his three FDP ministerial colleagues had approved the draft law in the cabinet – with a tweet in which he expressed the expectation that parliament would now make “necessary changes” to this same draft.