Berlin (dpa)

UEFA said the best way to attend the European Nations Cup matches currently being held in Germany is to buy tickets through the union’s portal, warning fans against dealing with a third party.

UEFA reported that around 10,000 tickets were cancelled before the tournament, and that the number is now higher.

He explained that UEFA has taken legal action against those who sell tickets illegally online, but tickets for the Germany-Spain match in Stuttgart on Friday are still on sale at exaggerated prices.

UEFA has warned fans against unauthorised ticket sellers in the secondary market, the European Football Association said.

The UEFA portal is the main and only platform for obtaining tickets, as prices are already set, but the slim chance of success will be through returned tickets.

Demand exceeded the number of tickets available, with UEFA reporting 50 million requests, while the number of tickets available was 4.2 million.

UEFA is trying to combat the black market by using only magnetic tickets, which are purchased through its own app.

Tickets can still be transferred to a friend or family member, but selling them to a third party, through an external venue, is a violation of the terms and conditions.

UEFA explained that this enabled it to identify violations of the terms and conditions that could lead to the cancellation of tickets, which is something that cannot be done with paper tickets.

Those who sell tickets in front of the stadiums are in a grey area, and they are not family members. The important thing is not to sell on a large scale, and not at exaggerated prices to avoid being part of the black market.