The United Nations announced on Monday that its agencies are working to prevent the spread of diseases in the Libyan city of Derna after floods that left thousands dead, and as first responders search for thousands of missing people who are believed to have died in the disaster.

In the city, with a population of 100,000 people and overlooking the Mediterranean Sea in eastern Libya, floods resulting from the collapse of two dams under the pressure of heavy rains brought by Storm “Daniel” on September 10, caused the death of nearly 3,300 people, according to the latest toll. Temporary official.

United Nations agencies and Libyan officials expected the death toll to rise. The Libyan Red Crescent said that it had created a platform to register missing persons, calling on residents to provide information about those who had gone missing.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya said, “Teams from nine United Nations agencies have deployed over the past few days on the ground (in Derna and other cities) to provide aid and support to those affected.”

– A devastating crisis

She added that Libyan officials, relief agencies and the World Health Organization “are concerned about the risk of disease outbreaks, especially due to contaminated water and the lack of hygiene supplies.”

The mission said in a statement, “The team continues to work to prevent the spread of diseases and cause a second devastating crisis in the region.”

Diving teams are working to try to find bodies in different places in the port, where torrential floods poured everything they carried in their path.

– “Temporary bridge”

After the collapse of the two dams on the night of Sunday and Monday, September 11, waters that rose several meters swept away parts of the coastal city in what some described as a “tsunami.” Every day, dozens of bodies buried under the rubble of destroyed neighborhoods or swept away by the sea are recovered and buried in a horrific scene.