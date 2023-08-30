Hurricane “Idalia” strengthened over the Gulf of Mexico on its way to Florida, forcing authorities to evacuate residents in low-lying coastal areas, which are expected to receive heavy rains when the hurricane hits them on Wednesday morning.
The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Adalia’s maximum wind speed reached 169 kilometers per hour early Tuesday evening, and it will intensify before making landfall.
By then, the intensity of the hurricane is expected to have risen to Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which consists of 5.
A category three hurricane is classified as a major hurricane, with winds of at least 179 kilometers per hour.
But the most dangerous feature of Hurricane “Idalia”, it seems, is the huge waves that are expected to be moved by its strong winds towards the islands and low coastal areas.
What does the blue moon have to do with it?
- The giant blue moon is a phenomenon that occurs when the moon approaches the Earth, making it appear larger in the sky, and the world witnesses it on Wednesday.
- The moon will be closer to Earth on Wednesday evening, increasing the tidal movement and enhancing the possibility that floods will be more dangerous, not only in Florida but also in Georgia and South Carolina.
- The “royal tide” phenomenon occurs as a result of the additional force of gravity, when the sun or the moon comes close to the Earth.
- “I would say the timing is very bad for this event,” said Brian Haynes, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Charleston, South Carolina.
- The expert warned that some parts of Charleston could be under water by Wednesday night.
#Warning #giant #blue #moon..Why #Hurricane #Idalia #increase #risk
Leave a Reply