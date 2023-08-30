Hurricane “Idalia” strengthened over the Gulf of Mexico on its way to Florida, forcing authorities to evacuate residents in low-lying coastal areas, which are expected to receive heavy rains when the hurricane hits them on Wednesday morning.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Adalia’s maximum wind speed reached 169 kilometers per hour early Tuesday evening, and it will intensify before making landfall.

By then, the intensity of the hurricane is expected to have risen to Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which consists of 5.

A category three hurricane is classified as a major hurricane, with winds of at least 179 kilometers per hour.

But the most dangerous feature of Hurricane “Idalia”, it seems, is the huge waves that are expected to be moved by its strong winds towards the islands and low coastal areas.

What does the blue moon have to do with it?