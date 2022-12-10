An international conservation organization said groups of marine mammals, several species of abalone and a species of Caribbean coral are now threatened with extinction.

The announcement was made by the International Union for Conservation of Nature during the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, or COP15, conference in Montreal on Friday.

It includes hundreds of members and government agencies from all over the world, and is one of the most extensive environmental networks on the planet.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature uses its Red List of Threatened Species to rank animals that are nearing extinction.

This year, the union sounded the alarm about the dugong, a large and docile marine mammal that lives from the eastern coast of Africa to the western Pacific Ocean.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature said in a statement that dugongs are endangered throughout their range, and now the animals that live in eastern Africa have entered the Red List as Critically Endangered.

The organization also said that those living in New Caledonia were red-listed as vulnerable.

The federation noted that the main threats to these animals are unintentional entrapment in East Africa, overfishing in New Caledonia, as well as boat collisions and loss of the seaweed they eat.

The ITU Red List includes more than 150,000 species, and the list sometimes overlaps with species listed under the US Endangered Species Act, as in the case of the North Atlantic right whale.

The union says more than 42,000 species on the Red List are threatened with extinction.

The federation uses several categories to describe the animal’s status, which range from “not threatened” to “endangered,” and the federation usually updates its Red List two or three times a year.

This week’s update included more than 3,000 additions to the Red List, including 700 endangered species, according to “rt”.

It takes political will to save threatened species, said Jane Smart, head of the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Science and Data Center, and the severity of the new lists could be a clear call.