The war in Israel has an impact on the security situation in Germany. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution warns of attacks by radicalized Islamists.

Berlin – The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution has warned of the acute danger of Islamist attacks in Germany in view of the war. “The danger is real and higher than it has been for a long time,” said Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution Thomas Haldenwang on Wednesday (November 29) in Berlin. The risk of an attack has reached “a new quality”.

Since the war in Israel: the Office for the Protection of the Constitution warns of the threat of terrorism

According to Haldenwang, the authority is “working flat out to thwart potential plans against the safety of Jews, Israeli institutions, but also major events.” The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution has been monitoring “the declared desire of Islamists to carry out attacks in the West” for some time. He himself “has repeatedly emphasized that an Islamist attack can be carried out in Germany any day.”

Specifically, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution fears that individuals in particular will become radicalized in such a way that they could attack so-called “soft targets” – those where large numbers of people regularly come together – with simple means, such as a knife or a vehicle.

The safety of Jewish residents has been a top priority since the Gaza war

According to Haldenwang, the security authorities are “dealing intensively with all radicalization factors and possible scenarios”. Germany is “currently confronted with a complex and tense threat situation due to parallel crises, which is caused by the barbaric crimes of the Hamas “will be intensified,” warned the head of the authority. In a six-page press release under the heading “Impact of the Hamas terrorist attack against Israel on the security situation in Germany,” he also pointed to increasing cross-links between extremists of different stripes.

Anti-Semitism and hostility to Israel are “the connecting element between Islamists, German and Turkish left- and right-wing extremists and supporters of extremist Palestinian organizations,” he explained. “The common enemy image Israel creates old but also new connections between some of these actors, which could lead to stronger cooperation in individual cases in the future.” A “common denominator” can be seen here.

Because of the war in Israel: The Office for the Protection of the Constitution warns of a higher risk of terrorist attacks

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution warned that the risk potential for possible terrorist attacks against Jewish and Israeli people and institutions as well as against “the West” as a whole has increased significantly as a result. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution emphasized that terrorist attacks had already taken place in various neighboring European countries in recent weeks, some of whose perpetrators made explicit reference to the Middle East conflict.

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution sees disagreement in the German left-wing extremist scene: Both pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian positions are represented here. “The scene appears to be divided in this respect,” the analysts note. Autonomous left-wing extremists predominantly represent pro-Israeli positions, while anti-imperialist, violence-oriented and dogmatic left-wing extremists almost exclusively represent pro-Palestinian positions. According to an analysis by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the right-wing extremist scene also comments “inconsistently” on the Hamas attacks.

Arrest warrant against convicted Islamist from Duisburg

It wasn’t until the beginning of October Islamist threat arrested in Duisburg which has long been known to the security authorities. He had left for the so-called Islamic State and therefore served a prison sentence of several years in Germany after his return. He is suspected of planning an attack on a pro-Israel event and is in custody. (bohy/afp)