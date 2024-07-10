United States.- While bathers arrive at the beaches of Florida, in addition to being in Alert for the presence of sharks, There is another marine animal that has caught our attention: rays.

Rays, although generally docileThese creatures can cause intense pain if accidentally stepped on due to their poisonous stingers. Caution is therefore advised when entering the sea, suggesting that bathers “shuffle their feet” to avoid unpleasant surprises.

Rays, including species such as manta rays and whiptail raysare common along the coasts of Florida, especially during the warmer months from April to October. often buried in the sand near the shore, they can release their sting as a defensive mechanism if they feel threatened, causing severe pain to those who inadvertently step on them.

Although manta rays can be found throughout the yeartheir activity is more pronounced in summer due to their preference for warm, shallow waters. Whiplash rays, on the other hand, tend to move in groups, increasing the possibility of close encounters with bathers.

Meanwhile, local authorities and marine life experts are urging the public to be aware of these marine animals and take appropriate precautions to ensure a safe experience on Florida beaches.

