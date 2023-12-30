Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Diplomats, politicians and historians warn of a Putin victory in Ukraine. Sönke Neitzel even sees the danger of an even bigger war.

Berlin – At the end of the second year of the war, the former German ambassador to Russia, Rüdiger von Fritsch, urgently warns of far-reaching consequences in the event of a Russian success in Ukraine. “It would pave the way for a continuation of the neo-imperialist policy of violence Vladimir Putin's“said von Fritsch Augsburg General. A Russian victory in Ukraine war would be “not just the end of a free, independent Ukraine,” but Putin’s overall goal would be self-determination and freedom for the West.

It is therefore fundamental that Ukraine is placed in a position of strength before peace negotiations take place, demanded von Fritsch. Putin's goal is not only to force Ukraine, but also “us, into dependence.” However, this does not exclude the preparation of a peace process like in the 1970s and 80s emphasize mutual security guaranteessaid the diplomat.

Ex-SiKo boss Ischinger: West must switch from “passive to active”.

The former head of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger, criticized the passive attitude of Kiev's Western allies towards Moscow in view of the current worst waves of Russian attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of the war. The message to Russian President Vladimir Putin should be that in the event of further attacks against civilian Ukrainian targets, Taurus cruise missiles will be sent to the “next day”. Ukraine would be delivered, suggested Ischinger on X, formerly Twitter. The West must switch from “passive to active,” he demanded.

Putin also warned that he wanted to “replace the European peace order with the law of the strongest.” Greens-Politician and co-founder of the Center for Liberal Modernity, Ralf Fücks. He also called for more support for the country invaded by Russia.

Strack-Zimmermann demands Taurus cruise missiles for Ukraine – Olaf Scholz refuses

FDP defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann also called for more military aid for Ukraine. “Support remains on the agenda and that includes the delivery of the Taurus cruise missiles,” she demanded in the newspapers Funke Media Group. “Not continuing to support Ukraine with everything we can do is negligent,” warned Strack-Zimmermann. However, other European countries would also have to take part.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has so far refused to deliver Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. Taurus has a range of more than 500 kilometers and would make it easier for Kiev to attack weapons depots and supply lines on Russian territory.

Military historian Neitzel “cannot rule out the possibility that German soldiers may have to fight to defend NATO territory.”

The German military historian Sönke Neitzel sees NATO territory as being directly threatened by Russian imperialism. Putin wants to “reverse NATO’s eastward expansion and restore the empire,” Neitzel warned Mirror. Germany and other NATO states would have to prepare militarily for this.

“Lithuania’s army only consists of around 15,000 men and women, it doesn’t have a single battle tank,” Neitzel pointed out. It is therefore possible that the Bundeswehr will soon have to go to war against Russian troops. “We cannot rule out that German soldiers will have to fight to defend NATO territory in a few years,” warned the historian. Plans are currently underway to station a Bundeswehr brigade – around 5,000 soldiers – in Lithuania by 2027. The European NATO states can no longer fully rely on the protective power of the USA, said Neitzel.

According to Ukrainian information, at least 39 people were killed and over 100 others were injured on Friday in one of the most violent waves of Russian attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war. Schools, a maternity clinic, shopping centers and residential buildings were hit, among other things. (afp/kb)