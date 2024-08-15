The World Health Organization warned on Thursday that more imported cases of monkeypox could soon be detected in Europe after Sweden reported its first case of the disease that has killed at least 548 people since the start of the year in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to a more contagious and dangerous strain of the virus.

The organization announced, yesterday, Wednesday, that the spread of monkeypox in Africa has now become a global health emergency, which is the highest level of warning that the agency can issue.

In total, 38,465 cases of the disease have been recorded in 16 African countries since January 2022, with 1,456 deaths, a 160% increase in the number of cases in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to data released last week by the African Union health agency.

Shortly after Sweden announced the first cases of the new outbreak in Europe, the World Health Organization’s regional office for Europe said it was “a clear reflection of how interconnected our world is… Additional imported cases of the new strain are likely to be detected in the European region in the coming days and weeks.”

Earlier today, Thursday, the Public Health Agency in Sweden announced the detection of the first case outside Africa of the new strain of monkeypox.

“A person who needed care” in Stockholm “has been diagnosed with monkeypox caused by strain 1,” the agency said in a statement. “This is the first case of strain 1 diagnosed outside of Africa.”

“The person was infected during a visit to the part of Africa where there is a large outbreak of monkeypox caused by strain 1,” Olivia Wigzel, the agency’s interim head in Sweden, announced at a press conference.

The agency explained, in a statement, that Sweden is qualified to “safely diagnose, isolate and treat people infected with monkeypox,” stressing that “treating a person infected with monkeypox in the country does not threaten the general population, a risk that the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) currently considers to be very low.”

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which has a population of about 100 million, all provinces are now affected by the epidemic.

Samuel-Roger Kamba, the Minister of Health of the Republic of Congo, announced today, Thursday, that according to the latest report, “the country has recorded 15,664 possible cases and 548 deaths since the beginning of the year.”

On August 3, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 455 deaths and 14,479 cases in 25 of the 26 provinces of the Republic of the Congo.

According to the minister, the provinces of South Kivu, North Kivu, Tshopo (east), Equateur, Nord-Ubangi, Tshopa, Mongala (north) and Sankuru (centre) are the most affected.

Kamba stressed that through international mobilization, “we are activating all the necessary mechanisms to monitor and treat cases” free of charge.

– A more dangerous virus

According to a statement issued by the US Department of Health on Wednesday, “Vaccination will be a key component of the response to this pandemic. To support these efforts, the United States is donating 50,000 doses of the FDA-approved Genius vaccine to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.”

Danish pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic, whose shares rose on the stock exchange on Thursday, announced its readiness to produce up to 10 million doses of vaccines by 2025.

Monkeypox is an infectious disease caused by a virus that is transmitted to humans by infected animals but can also be transmitted between humans through direct physical contact.

In 2022, a global pandemic involving strain 2 spread to about 100 countries, killing about 140 people out of about 90,000 infections.

The disease causes fever, muscle aches, and a rash.