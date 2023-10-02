They said in an interview with the British “Sky News” that the “5 Wales HMP” prison in Northamptonshire, central England, witnesses…

Drunk parties inside the cells, fights and stabbings, while the guards do not have the necessary equipment to deal with such a situation.

One of them stated that these illegal activities have become daily.

All this is happening despite the authorities saying that the prison, which is run by a security company, is highly advanced.

Three prison officials issued what Sky News described as a “cry of truth” about what was happening inside.

They say that they suffer from a lack of staff, as many of them are inexperienced and lack proper equipment, and all of this has led to the spread of a culture among them that allows prisoners to practice chaos.

One of these officers says: “We suffer from a lack of equipment.” The officer spoke confidentially with the news network in a parking garage near the prison.

Officers complained of a lack of communication equipment and working surveillance cameras installed on the bodies of security personnel.

He described prison life as a dangerous mix of inexperienced staff and more aggressive prisoners than might be thought, saying that “the prisoners are the ones who run the prison.”

He considered that if there was no change, one of the security personnel would be killed.

He stated that he and his colleagues regularly find weapons manufactured by prisoners inside the prison and others smuggled to them from outside.

Several weeks before the interview, a prison officer was stabbed in the head with a metal nail, and on the day of the interview there were 5 attacks on prison staff.

Information about the prison