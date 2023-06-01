Abu Dhabi Police warned of fraudulent calls and fraudulent website links via short text messages that simulate government institutions and phish the public, offering fake services and temptations with advantages to cooperate with government agencies through their websites or e-mail.

And she warned of the renewal of fraudsters’ deceptive methods, luring victims in misleading ways, by which they are defrauded after obtaining information related to their bank accounts and reusing that data again, which allows for withdrawals of financial balances.

And she appealed to avoid clicking on links and not to share confidential information with anyone, whether account or bank card information, passwords for online banking services, personal identification numbers for ATMs, security number (CCV) or password, pointing out that bank employees Banks will not ask for such information.

Abu Dhabi Police called on the public, in case of exposure to fraud, to go to the nearest police station and quickly report any calls they receive from unknown persons asking them to update their banking data, and to contact the Aman service on the number 8002626 or by sending a text message to 2828, in order to enhance the efforts of the police in confronting these methods. Fraud and protection of society from its risks.

And called for the activation of protection programs to ensure the efficiency of getting rid of harmful sites that contain electronic codes aimed at robbing their savings, and not to succumb to imaginary temptations.