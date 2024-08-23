Ciudad Juarez.- The Investigation and Prosecution Unit of the District Attorney’s Office for the Central Zone, in the municipality of Delicias, alerted citizens about fraud committed in the purchase and sale of vehicles through the social network Facebook, in response to two complaints that were filed with this modus operandi. However, it is important that border residents also know about this type of fraud to prevent possible victims. The Public Ministry explained that the fraudsters create false accounts on the aforementioned social network to send messages to people who are selling a vehicle, with the supposed interest of buying it. As soon as they capture the seller’s interest, the criminals ask to see him to find out the condition of the vehicle, in this process they generate trust, asking for an account number with the assumption of making the corresponding payment deposit, at which time they ask for the vehicle to “check it out” and the victim realizes the deception because the payment is never reflected. Given this way of operating, it is recommended that people who own a vehicle and promote its sale online, carry out the negotiation in a physical manner, involving a sales contract that includes data of the buyer and seller obtained from official identification and corroborate that payment was made before delivering the vehicle and its respective documentation.