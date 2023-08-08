Today, Tuesday, a relief organization warned of the danger of disease outbreaks in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, with the continuation of the military escalation for four months.

On the other hand, witnesses today reported hearing explosions and gunfire in Omdurman, west of Khartoum, which resulted in 13 deaths, according to a medical source.

A statement issued by the “Save the Children” organization, which is based in the British capital, London, pointed to the lack of capacity in morgues to preserve the bodies on the one hand, and the impact of the continuous power cuts on the cooling systems.

She warned that this could “expose families and children to an increased risk of disease”.

The organization quoted the Sudanese Medical Syndicate as saying, “There are no medical staff left in the morgues.”

The statement stressed that this “combination of dead bodies, acute water shortages, and disruption of hygiene and sanitation services… raises fears of an outbreak of cholera in the city.”

Bashir Kamal El-Din Hameed, Director of Children’s Health and Nutrition at the organization, said, according to the statement, that “in addition to grief and pain … we are witnessing a health crisis in the making.”

International relief organizations have previously warned that the rainy season in Sudan, which began in June, could cause the spread of epidemics such as measles and cholera, especially in light of the cessation of vaccination activities against diseases and the outage of many medical facilities in the country.