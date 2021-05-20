A.All corona vaccines approved in Europe are effective against the currently rampant variants of the Covid 19 pathogen, which are classified as potentially threatening, and continue to protect against serious illness. This was highlighted by the Europe Director of the World Health Organization, Hans Kluge, in a press conference on Thursday. Nevertheless, it is still important to exercise caution and maintain the distance rules and hygiene measures. He advised against traveling abroad in view of the infection situation. Kluge also said that one shouldn’t have too high expectations of the vaccinations.

Joachim Müller-Jung Editor in the features section, responsible for the “Nature and Science” section.

A study published on Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine made it clear how real the threats posed by mutated Sars-Cov-2 viruses with immune escape mutations are. The study, which was started at the beginning of the wave of infections with variant B.1.315 in South Africa, documented the loss of effectiveness of the vector vaccine from AstraZeneca. Of the approximately one and a half thousand test subjects included in the evaluation, about half received the vaccine, the others a sham preparation. The subjects were observed three to four months after the second dose of vaccination. Up until then, the group did not experience any serious problems. A total of 42 study participants fell ill, all of them with mild to moderate symptoms, 39 of which were caused by variant B.1.315. A little less than half of these Covid-19 cases occurred among those who were vaccinated.

“The double dose of the vaccine showed no protection against a mild to moderate illness,” the team from Witwatersrand University sums up. Since the vaccinees were on average around 30 years old, little can be said about the protection against serious illness in the more vulnerable older people. After additional laboratory tests, the vaccine’s effectiveness was downgraded to ten to twenty percent by the appearance of the variant. In the approval studies – at that time still with the original virus – the effectiveness of the vaccine against mild to moderate disease was 75 percent.