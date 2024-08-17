Gaza (Union)

Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza Strip warned yesterday that it would stop working within 24 hours due to fuel shortages. The acting director of Al-Awda Hospital in the Tel al-Zaatar area of ​​Jabalia in northern Gaza Strip, Mohammed Salha, announced yesterday that the health sector in northern Gaza Strip is suffering from a shortage of medical supplies and a fuel shortage, and will stop working within a day if fuel is not delivered from the World Health Organization.

The Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA) quoted Salha as saying yesterday that Al-Awda Hospital is currently operating with small electric generators as much as possible to provide health care to patients and the wounded.