On November 5th, the celebrations will take place in the United States the presidential electionswhere Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will compete for the office of president at the polls. In the last few hours, an alert has been generated a serious problem that can affect this event in an important way.

It is that, as they say in Los Angeles Timesthe National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors sent a document assuring that There are problems with the Postal Service (USPS) that endanger the presidential elections in the United States.

The main drawback, according to the authorities, is that Postmarked ballots sent by mail may be received days after the deadline to be countedand it was also observed that electoral mail with the correct address was returned to them as undeliverable, which would generate a major problem when citizens show up to vote.

In that regard, they claim that they were unsuccessful in their attempt to contact the USPS to find a solution to this problem, and criticized: “These were not exceptional errors or a problem in specific facilities. Instead, they demonstrate a deep-rooted lack of understanding and implementation of USPS policies among its employees”.

This could cause a scandal throughout the United States, since, if it happens, Many people or political groups could begin to doubt the veracity of the results. of the elections, and that is why the organizations that prepared the document are trying to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

US election at risk due to Postal Service failures Photo:AP

How to vote by mail in the US elections

According to the official website of the United States government, Absentee voting or voting by mail allows voting to take place days before the electionswith a ballot that you can send by mail or deposit in a ballot box. To do so, you must check your delivery deadline according to your state on the website US Vote Foundation and they may also ask you for a valid justification for voting in this way, in order to then send your vote.