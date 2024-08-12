“We see the risk of escalation as real,” Trudeau said at a conference. “We encourage and ask all Canadians to leave Lebanon while commercial flights are available.”

Tens of thousands of Canadians are believed to live in Lebanon, where Hezbollah and Israel exchange almost daily shelling, in operations the party says are in support of its ally Hamas.

An Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut late last month killed Hezbollah’s top military commander, Fouad Shukr, just hours before Hamas’s political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, was assassinated in Tehran, in a strike attributed to Israel.

On Monday, the US government warned that Iran could launch a “major attack” on Israel this week, in response to Haniyeh’s assassination.

Canada in late June recommended against travel to Lebanon, citing a “volatile and unpredictable” situation, with the potential for violence between Hezbollah and Israel to erupt without warning.