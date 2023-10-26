Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Israel’s ground offensive in the Gaza Strip is a long time coming. According to military experts, the operation will be difficult. The news ticker.

Danger of a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip: Military experts see problems with operation

Ground offensive postponed due to US government? Biden contradicts reports

This news ticker for War in Israel is continually updated. The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the parties to the conflict. For better classification and transparency, we name all sources. The information on the situation can be independently verified Israel and in the Gaza Strip, but sometimes not. We remain transparent in these cases too.

Tel Aviv – Israeli troops have advanced into the Gaza Strip in a short advance with tanks. The “targeted attack” with tanks in the northern Gaza Strip was part of “preparations for the next phases of fighting,” the Israeli army said. It remains unclear whether these attacks indicate the imminent start of a ground offensive by Israel.

Israel News: Tanks advance in Gaza Strip – preparation for ground offensive?

According to an Israeli army spokesman, the targets of the attack on Thursday night (October 26) were the infrastructure used by the militant Islamist Hamas and launch pads for anti-tank missiles. “Terrorists” themselves were also attacked. After the brief advance, the Israeli ground troops left the Gaza Strip again. This information cannot be independently verified.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had repeatedly announced the imminent start of a ground offensive. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also announced in a televised address on Wednesday evening (October 25): “We are preparing for a ground attack. I won’t say when, how or how many.” Israel says it has already massed tens of thousands of soldiers on the border with the Gaza Strip.

Israel News: Tanks advance into Gaza Strip. © Ohad Zwigenberg/dpa

News in Israel: Armed forces announce ground offensive on Hamas terrorists in Gaza – experts warn

Several military experts have advised against rushing into a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip in the Middle East conflict. “The special thing about invading this area is that we will be dealing with a fight for a city. “You can’t just drive in with tanks because the streets are far too narrow to operate there,” Carlo Masala, a military expert at the University of the Bundeswehr in Munich, told the Daily Mirror.

At a certain point, Israeli soldiers would have to dismount and continue this fight on foot. “And this in a three-dimensional battlefield where the enemy can operate from above, from the front and from behind and from below, i.e. sewers and tunnels,” said Masala about the dangers of the ground offensive.

The head of the Munich Security Conference came to the conclusion that a diplomatic solution was necessary. “The first thing, of course, is to ensure that the hostages are all released,” said Christoph Heusgen ZDF.

Different perspectives on the Middle East conflict over the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip

According to a media report, the announced ground offensive in Israel will be delayed because of the US government. The Wall Street Journal had reports that Israel postponed the ground offensive at the request of the USA. President Joe Biden contradicted the reports.

At a press conference, Biden denied the question of whether he had received an assurance from Netanyahu that the ground offensive would be postponed until the release of the hostages was secured. He simply pointed out to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “that if it is possible to bring these people to safety, he should do exactly that.” (bohy)