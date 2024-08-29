“It is unacceptable. We cannot accept that a society treats its children in this way,” the organization’s representative in France, Adeline Hazan, told AFP on Thursday, denouncing the “blatant violation of the principles of the International Convention on the Rights of the Child”, which France has ratified.

“We are extremely concerned when we see that the situation is getting worse from year to year, far from improving. It is a tragedy when we know the disastrous consequences for mental health and education,” she added.

According to the data, at least 2,043 children, including 467 children under three years old, remained without their housing problem addressed on the night of August 19 to 20 after their families called 115, the emergency number for the homeless.

This number is less than the 3,000 children counted in October 2023, but it is unprecedented for this period, with an increase of 3 percent compared to August 2023, 27 percent compared to 2022, and 120 percent compared to 2020.

UNICEF and the Union of Actors in Solidarity with Street Children indicated that the figure of 2,000, which is considered “worrying, is significantly lower than what is actually happening.”

They stressed that the measure does not take into account those who have stopped calling 115, children living in poor neighbourhoods and unaccompanied minors.

Although the situation of street children in France is not new, it reached a new stage this summer in Lyon, the country’s third largest city, where many women found themselves homeless with their newborn babies.