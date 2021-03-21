Abu Dhabi Police implemented an initiative to replace minor traffic violations with a warning message to drivers, on the occasion of the International Day of Happiness, which falls on March 20 annually. Happiness ambassadors in the community security sector in Abu Dhabi Police launched the initiative “Quality of life in the work environment” within the annual plan for 2021.

In detail, the Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, Brigadier General Muhammad Dhahi Al-Hamiri, explained that the initiative to replace minor traffic violations with a warning message to drivers comes within the framework of implementing the directives of the police leadership, which considered happiness and positivity as a culture of society on which we build generations, and that it is the overriding goal of the government for A better and happier life for citizens, residents and visitors.

In addition, the Happiness Ambassadors of the Community Security Sector in Abu Dhabi Police launched the initiative “Quality of life in the work environment”, within the annual plan for 2021, which targets the sector’s employees and their families, by holding a series of workshops and events, in aspects of the employee’s life, to enhance happiness.





