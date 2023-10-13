Authorities specialized in astronomy and traffic safety have called on drivers to exercise caution while driving, with the start of the fog season, which lasts for five months, as the level of visibility on the roads decreases, especially during the night and early morning periods.

During the past few days, Abu Dhabi Police activated a system to reduce road speeds to 80 kilometers per hour during fog on some roads, and called, via e-mails, on drivers to be cautious and vigilant in cases of fog formation and to pay attention to changing speed.

During the fog seasons in recent years, the country’s highways witnessed many successive collisions due to fog, which resulted in dozens of drivers being injured and hundreds of vehicles being damaged.

The “Ghantoot” accident, which occurred on the Abu Dhabi-Dubai road in March 2008, is considered the worst accident ever witnessed on the country’s roads, as it resulted in the death of four people and the injury of 347 people, including 15 serious injuries, 60 moderate injuries, and more than 200 minor injuries.

A member of the Arab Union for Space and Astronomy, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, told Emirates Al-Youm that the fog formation season in the region in general starts from mid-October to mid-March, although the high humidity that flows starting from mid-August may cause fog to form. Light in the morning.

He added that fog formation is concentrated after midnight until after sunrise mainly during the months of October and March, at a rate of more than seven days of dense fog, and then occurs at a lower rate during November and February, at a rate of more than five days of dense fog.

Al-Jarwan explained that the fog is often of the type of “radiation fog” that forms at the end of the night during the early morning hours, as a result of surface cooling and the loss of the heat stored in objects during the night by radiation. The thickness of this type of fog usually does not exceed 500 metres, so it can The upper floors of tall buildings, such as Burj Khalifa, are usually above fog level.

He pointed out that there is fog associated with rainfall and cold, humid weather, and this type is concentrated between mid-December and mid-February, explaining that the density of fog depends on the special conditions of the region of formation, which is usually in desert wilderness areas, where surface cooling is high during the night, and then covers the areas. Coastal areas, where the presence of the sea near them usually limits the large temperature differences, although the seas are the main source of humidity. He pointed out that drivers face a problem while driving in the winter, as a result of the low level of visibility on the roads due to fog.

He explained that with humidity rising above 85% during the winter, dew drops may form on various objects, especially those that cool faster during the night, such as metals. Some wild plants benefit from dew drops falling from their leaves in the morning in an amount sufficient to irrigate them, such as Ghaf trees in the wild. We see an area As if it was irrigated around it.

For its part, the Ministry of the Interior called on road users to take caution and follow traffic instructions when fog forms and horizontal visibility drops to its lowest levels or none, alerting to the danger of fog, as it is a major cause of accidents, which requires drivers to take caution and caution. Observe traffic rules and do not use the phone.

The instructions of the Ministry of Interior stated the procedures that the driver must follow when the level of visibility decreases during the formation of fog, which is the use of low-beam headlights, because high light reflects from water droplets in the fog and makes seeing more difficult, as well as the light of fog lights if the vehicle is equipped with them.

Over the past few days, and through the National Early Warning System, the Abu Dhabi Police General Command has sent variable electronic warning and awareness messages, alerting drivers on highways and residents in neighboring areas of the need to exercise caution and caution in cases of fog formation and weather fluctuations in general, and other instructions that work to Raising the level of road safety.

In April 2019, Abu Dhabi Police began implementing a decision requiring drivers to drive vehicles at a reduced speed on the roads, during volatile weather conditions, explaining that the speed set by the radar in those circumstances is the speed that is specified on signs and traffic plates, or smart towers installed on the roads, or by an intermediary. Text messages, or any other means that the competent authority deems necessary to inform the public in a timely manner.

