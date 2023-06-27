For the past decade, iPhone users have looked forward to the month of September every year. Since 2012, the new iOS is always released in September. This year is no different and iOS 17 will appear. In addition, there is a handy function if your car sometimes behaves like a runaway Christmas tree. Your iPhone will soon be able to recognize warning lights on your dashboard.

Apple is improving the ‘Visual Look Up’ feature. This will allow your phone to better recognize what you’re photographing and help you find information about it. For example, you can find recipes for the meal in front of you in a restaurant and look up how heavy something is. All very important, which is why Apple already announced these new features.

What the brand did not share is the function to recognize warning lights on your dashboard. Still, there is an extension of the ‘Auto Symbol’ function. People testing the beta version of iOS found improvements to the feature under a steering wheel icon. They share what the guinea pigs found on social media.

How does your iPhone recognize a warning light?

So you will soon be able to tap the symbol of the steering wheel with a photo. Your phone can then recognize and look up one or more icons. In doing so, he gives you the meaning of the warning light and a link to where he got the information from. So you can surf directly to a website that offers a solution to the problem of your car. Ideal! The public beta version will be shared next month, after which the perfect version of iOS 17 can be downloaded in September.

“Visual Look Up’s expansion to recognize car symbols in iOS 17.” https://t.co/GTs4orjQJU Next year they’ll add recognition of the cryptic icons found on many screen UIs pic.twitter.com/YYwVpPtzcI — Greg (@stratnine) June 22, 2023