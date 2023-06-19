the tropical wave that formed to the south of the African islands of Cape Verde has gained in organization and in the next 24 or 48 hours it could become a depression as it advances towards the eastern Caribbean through the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported on Sunday. USA.

“The showers and storms continue to show signs of organization” of this tropical wave located “several hundred miles” to the southwest of the Cape Verde Islands, which is why “propitious environmental conditions” appear for the development of this system, the observatory said early today.

The trajectory graph that projects the NHC for the next seven days shows that the system is heading towards the Caribbean Leeward Islands.

The tropical wave is producing a wide area of ​​disorganized showers and storms, said in its bulletin the NHCbased in Miami, Florida.

The travel speed is between 24 and 32 kilometers per hour. There is an 80% chance of storm formation in 48 hours and 90% in 7 days, according to EFE.

The first named system in the current hurricane season from the Atlantic basin was Tropical Storm Arlene, which formed in the Gulf of Mexico earlier this month and then weakened without affecting any territory.

United States National Hurricane Center. Photo: Capture

The Hurricane season officially began on June 1 at the atlantic basin with forecasts indicating that the number of cyclones may be within the average, and the unknown of how the presence of the El Niño climatic phenomenon will affect it.

hurricane season 2023 in the Atlantic, which ends on November 30, will have at least 12 named storms, of which between 5 and 9 will become hurricanes.

At least one could be a hurricane major, as announced on May 25 by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA, in English) of the United States, when he predicted an “almost normal” season.

In 2022 there were 14 named storms in the Atlantic, of which Bonnie, Danielle, Earl, Fiona, Ian, Julia, Lisa, Martin and Nicole reached hurricane status.