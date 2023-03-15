Scientists fear that an iceberg the size of Greater London could soon hit shipping, fishing and wildlife.

Researchers are currently tracking two large icebergs, one called A81 – the size of London – and another A76a, which is even bigger. Twice the size of the city of São Paulo, the latter has been compared to an ironing board due to its shape.

+ Giant iceberg breaks off near British base in Antarctica

Long and thin, iceberg A76a measures over 3,000 square kilometres, with a research team tracking it aboard the Royal Research Ship Discovery. Inspecting it as it traveled from Antarctica’s Weddell Sea to the South Atlantic, a biological oceanographer recalls that it took it “24 hours” to cross it on its way home.

“It was directly in our path on our way back home so it took us 24 hours to get around it,” Professor Geraint Tarling told BBC News.

“We got really close in some places and got a really good view of him. We collect water around the iceberg using special uncontaminated pipes under the ship, so we have a lot of samples to study.”

Iceberg A76a originated from the Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf in May 2021, having started further south of its current position. Heading north, it is now being carried by currents and winds towards the Falklands and South Georgia, raising concerns that it could lodge in the shallow waters of the continental shelf.

It’s equally possible that the iceberg became trapped inside a collection of nearby islets known as the Shag Rocks, any one of which scenarios could wreak havoc on local wildlife and people.

Icebergs can roll and lose their layers of snow, particularly when they fall into the sea of ​​larger masses, making them less visible to ships.

However, the International Ice Patrol was created in 1914 after the loss of the RMS Titanic in April 1912, tasked with tracking icebergs. Reports are transmitted twice a day to ships, with continuous computer graphics recorded of their location.

As explained by Dr. Mark Belchier, Director of Fisheries and Environment for the Government of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, this could have an impact on smaller icebergs in the area.

“Although the tourist season is coming to an end, our fisheries operate during the winter months, which could have an impact on their operations.

“It has the potential to cause localized problems for some of our wildlife, although it is likely to be less of a problem if it is stopped during the winter when most animals can forage over greater distances and don’t have to go back to land to feed. the cubs – or have moved off the island altogether,” Professor Belchier told BBC News.

A81 broke off the Brunt Ice Shelf in January. Having defied scientists’ predictions, this iceberg was expected to break off several years ago.

According to the British Antarctic Survey, the London-sized iceberg A81 is not linked to the climate crisis. The second mass to break off the Brunt Ice Shelf in two years, it has been described as “the most closely monitored ice shelf on Earth”.

Large icebergs can weigh up to a trillion tons, with A23a currently holding the top spot as the largest iceberg in the world. Measuring 4,000 square kilometers in area, it originated from the Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf in 1986. Now an “ice island”, it nestles in the south-central Weddell Sea.