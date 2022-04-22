Dhe Robert Koch Institute also lists the areas of Hesse south of the Main line in the current Tick-borne encephalitis card as risk areas. In the city and district of Offenbach, too, the risk of contracting a brain, meningeal or spinal cord infection (TBE) caused by a virus transmitted by a tick bite is greater than anywhere else. The Offenbach health department therefore calls for caution at the beginning of the season. According to the information, only seven cases of TBE have occurred within three years, but firstly this disease can be fatal and secondly ticks also transmit other dangerous diseases. According to the health department, Lyme disease is a disease that is transmitted much more frequently than meningoencephalitis. This infectious disease is caused by bacteria and can also have serious long-term effects, such as inflammation of the nerves and joints.

In Germany, ticks occur in all areas up to an altitude of around 2000 meters in forests, meadows and bushes, as the health department further reports. But the blood-sucking arachnids can also often be found in inner-city parks and gardens. In addition, they are by no means only active on warm days, but already when the outside temperature is around eight degrees Celsius. According to the experts, the actual “tick season” extends from March to October.

Lurking in blades of grass and on leaves

Contrary to what is often rumored, ticks do not let themselves fall from trees onto their hosts. Rather, according to the descriptions of the experts, they sit on blades of grass and on leaves and recognize possible sources of food from vibrations, body heat and scents. If people and animals passed the stalk or leaf, they wiped off the ticks. They then looked for a convenient, usually warm and humid bite site for their meal, very often the back of the knees, groin bends, armpits or the hairline.

If a tick has not yet attached itself, it can simply be removed by hand, as the saying goes. But if they have already penetrated the skin, they must be removed as quickly as possible after sighting with tweezers, a tick card or tick tweezers – if necessary with the fingertips. When removing the tick itself should not be squeezed under any circumstances, as this would force its infectious secretions into the human body. The health department expressly warns against using so-called home remedies such as oil, nail polish or glue. After removal, the bite site should be disinfected with high-proof alcohol, for example. As the health department further reports, one can be vaccinated against TBE disease.







In any case, you should thoroughly check your whole body and clothing for ticks after spending time outdoors. This also applies to pets that have been out and about in the field, forest or garden.