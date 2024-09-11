The National Center of Meteorology issued a warning today, Wednesday, confirming the possibility of fog formation and low horizontal visibility, and sometimes its absence, in some coastal and inland areas from 02:00 until 09:00 on Thursday 09/12/2024.

Chance of fog formation and poor horizontal visibility, sometimes non-existent, in some coastal and inland areas from 02:00 until 09:00 on Thursday 09/12/2024. pic.twitter.com/lzQLQbv20T — National Center of Meteorology (@ncmuae) September 11, 2024