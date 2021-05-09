B.ayern Munich’s CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has advised the German Football Association (DFB) to act quickly in the case of Hansi Flick. “Hansi is a coach that is in great demand in European football. It would be a drama if he went abroad or elsewhere and didn’t end up with the DFB, “said Rummenigge on Saturday at Sky and added:” Hansi would be a perfect fit for the DFB. He knows the DFB, the DFB knows him. ”One could only urgently recommend the DFB to“ tick off these personnel quickly with an okay ”, said Rummenigge. “It would be the first positive sign that the DFB has recognized what is also necessary.” Apparently this is the case. According to DFB Vice President Rainer Koch, there are “good talks” with Flick.

For a possible move from Flick to the DFB “everything is settled”, Rummenigges successor Oliver Kahn had previously assured. “At the moment” there is also “no financial compensation” from the DFB for such a case after the Bayern coach’s contract has been terminated. A game between Bayern and the national team is still possible, the income of which could then go to the record champions. “But that is a long way off,” said Kahn. Flick had previously denied that his future at the DFB was already clear. “No, no,” he said to Sky when asked.

After Bayern’s 6-0 win against Borussia Mönchengladbach, Flick indicated that the DFB need not be the only point of contact when it comes to their future. “I want to continue to be a coach and work with a team that is capable of winning titles. It’s a lot of fun. It is my absolute consideration that I want to train a club or a country that are able to win titles, ”said Flick on Saturday on Sky.

“A job like a hara-kiri action”

However, Flick once again emphasized his ties to many people involved in the DFB. “Back then it was a great time with Oliver Bierhoff, Jogi Löw and Andreas Köpke. It was outstanding, there was enormous appreciation and loyalty among each other, ”said the Bayern coach. He himself now wants to wait and see. “I have no pressure and will see what the next days and weeks show. I can go on vacation with my family after May 22nd. Everything else comes as it should, ”said Fick.

Flick did not rule out a return to Bayern at some point in the future. “I can imagine a lot. And of course this cannot be ruled out because Bayern Munich is simply a very good address, ”he said. In the video press conference, he was asked about the fact that in the past, successful coaches had returned to FC Bayern from time to time, such as Jupp Heynckes.

“I’ve always said: Bayern Munich has always been my club. I was an absolute fan in my youth. Gerd Müller was my big idol, Paul Breitner, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. I played here and have now had two fantastic years as a coach here, “said Flick about a special connection to the club:” To experience this togetherness every day is outstanding. It was a great time. These two years were very valuable to me. “

Meanwhile, Rummenigge says he has no ambitions for a top position in the crisis-ridden DFB. “I’m not looking for a job that equates to a hara-kiri campaign,” said Rummenigge. Record national player and Sky expert Lothar Matthäus had previously brought Bayern Munich’s CEO into play for a management position. “Lothar knows that I don’t want a job like this because I don’t care,” said Rummenigge now.

At the same time, Rummenigge sharply criticized the current DFB leadership around President Fritz Keller. “The DFB just has to calm down. It has been a permanent unrest for years and days. People have to start asking themselves whether what’s going on there is still fair to football, “he said:” This theater has not only been around for two weeks, but since the summer fairytale came to terms with it. During that time three presidents got the red card. “

Rummenigge also asked DFB Vice President Rainer Koch to accept Keller’s request for an apology for his verbal derailment. “I got to know Fritz Keller as a serious, honest and loving person. He apologized. I think it would be a nice gesture not only to accept the apology, but also to accept it. “