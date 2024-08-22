Today, Thursday, Abu Dhabi Police sent a warning to drivers via its account on the social networking platform “X” (formerly Twitter).
Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to exercise caution due to low horizontal visibility during dust and dirt formation.
Abu Dhabi Police stressed the necessity of not being distracted by the phone or taking pictures to preserve public safety.
#urgent |#alert #dust#Abu Dhabi_Police We ask our drivers to be careful due to the low horizontal visibility during the formation of… #dust Dust and not being distracted by the phone and taking pictures to preserve your safety and the safety of road users. pic.twitter.com/RH99fHuLoP
— Abu Dhabi Police (@ADPoliceHQ) August 22, 2024
