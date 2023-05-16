Yes ok Manzana already have a list of devices Tablet antiques that have stopped receiving official technical support, there is another category that is in a limbo between antique and vintage.

These devices still receive official technical service, but are in the crosshairs of being discontinued soon.

It is important to note that this category of products does not distinguish territories, but is applied universally in all countries where Apple is present.

When a device falls into the “obsolete” category, it means that there will no longer be official spare parts available, officially marking the end of its useful life in terms of repairability. This occurs seven years or more after the device has been withdrawn from the market.

On the other hand, devices considered “old” are those whose sale has ended, but can still be repaired at Apple authorized technical services and workshops.

However, as time passes, the window of time to repair these devices gets smaller. If you have one of the following iPad models on the list, there is a good chance that it will soon be considered vintage, which means that you will no longer be able to officially repair it:

9.7-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi connection

9.7-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and cellular data

First generation iPad Air with Wi-Fi connection

First-generation iPad Air with Wi-Fi and cellular data

iPad Air 2 with Wi-Fi connection

iPad Air 2 with Wi-Fi connection and mobile data

iPad mini 2 with Wi-Fi connection

iPad mini 2 with Wi-Fi and 4G connection

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation with Wi-Fi

First-generation iPad Pro, 12.9-inch with Wi-Fi and cellular data

5th generation iPad with Wi-Fi connection

Fifth-generation iPad with Wi-Fi and cellular data

It’s important to note that these “older” iPad models are no longer available in the Refurbished section of Apple’s website.

In this section, the company repairs and overhauls products from previous years that are still fully functional, but at less than launch price or standard purchase price for current models.

If you need technical service for your iPad, it is recommended to go to an Apple authorized service center. On the official website, two types of repairs are offered: battery change and “Other damage”.

However, the price provided in the model finder for the “Other Damage” category is only an approximation, as the actual cost is determined after evaluating the device and the part that needs repair.