The fire broke out around 4:30 am in the Rothenburgsort district, on the port area of ​​Hamburg. According to the German broadcaster NDR, trucks were parked in the shed. Because the fire brigade had problems with the water supply, the fire could easily spread to other sheds, according to the broadcaster. Multiple explosions were heard. About 200 emergency services have now been deployed to fight the fire.

The emergency services described the fire and smoke development all morning on Sunday in an official warning as ‘extremely dangerous’. Something was scaled down around noon, after it became clear that there were no increased concentrations of chemicals in the air. But residents must stay indoors with their windows closed. A thick cloud of smoke hangs over the city.

"This is really an extremely difficult operation," a fire service spokesman on the spot told German media. He assumes that the firefighting work will take all day. Only then can the police try to find out what caused the fire.

Emergency services in the area wear masks. Residents of northeastern Hamburg are urged to keep their windows and doors closed and protect themselves from the smoke. They have received a message on their telephone, warnings are being broadcast through loudspeakers and a warning bar can also be seen on TV channels.

Railway company Deutsche Bahn announced that as a result of the fire, the tracks between Hamburg and Büchen, east of the city, had to be closed. Road traffic is also blocked.

