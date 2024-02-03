Home page World

A German health institute reports an increase in intestinal diseases after vacations on Croatian campsites. The authorities are alarmed.

Istria – Pula, Porec, Rovinj, Opatija, Zadar, Split, Hvar: Tourism is flourishing on the Croatian Adriatic, to name just a few prominent holiday resorts from the Balkan country blessed with a long coast and with almost four million inhabitants.

Tourism on the Adriatic: Croatia celebrated a record year in 2023

Holidays to Croatia are more popular than ever. The country, which is largely shaped by tourism, was already heading for a record year in 2023 in autumn. According to the national tourism association, 18.7 million travelers had already visited the country between January and September. The off-season was also comparatively busy. Figures for the entire year are not yet available, while even in December the picturesque Christmas markets in Zagreb are considered an absolute insider tip.

Most holidaymakers and travelers came to Istria, which is particularly popular with holidaymakers from southern Germany and Austria. But: In an analysis, a German health institute has now found increased cases of intestinal diseases after holidays on campsites on the peninsula in the extreme north-west of Croatia.

Vacation in Croatian Istria: Institute reports increase in intestinal diseases

The Heidelberg Institute for World Health (HIGH) at Heidelberg University Hospital provides information about this Eurosurveillance system about the accumulation of cryptosporidiosis cases in Istria. Accordingly, the infectious disease was diagnosed in 23 German citizens between July 31 and October 1, 2023. According to the investigation, information about possible exposure locations in Croatia was available for 21 cases.

“They stayed at ten different campsites, nine of them in Istria. Croatian health authorities were informed of the initial results and suspected exposure sites via the European Early Warning and Response System on October 6, 2023,” the institute explained. The patients were on average eight years old, but the range of sick people ranged from one year to 48 years, the HIGH said.

Istria in Croatia: Isolated cases of diarrhea after camping holidays

23 cases doesn't sound like much at first. However, this number should be compared with zero to four known cases of cryptosporidiosis in Croatia in the previous five years. That is why the warning came about within the framework of European cooperation. “The increased number of cryptosporidiosis cases with a travel history to Croatia could be related to swimming pools,” says the institute’s short study. Cryptosporidiosis is a diarrheal disease. Transmission usually occurs through ingestion of infected food or drinking water. In addition to watery diarrhea, symptoms include abdominal pain and a mild fever.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has summarized the four most common triggers of a gastrointestinal infection as follows:

Noroviruses: Noroviruses are the most common viral cause of gastrointestinal diseases worldwide. Those affected often have to survive a short but severe illness, which is sometimes accompanied by a large loss of fluids.

Noroviruses are the most common viral cause of gastrointestinal diseases worldwide. Those affected often have to survive a short but severe illness, which is sometimes accompanied by a large loss of fluids. Salmonella: In rare cases, the rod-shaped bacteria can also affect other areas of the body in addition to the gastrointestinal tract, such as the joints. If gastrointestinal complaints occur, they usually subside after a few days – either after medical treatment or even on their own. In rare cases, however, hospitalization may also be necessary.

In rare cases, the rod-shaped bacteria can also affect other areas of the body in addition to the gastrointestinal tract, such as the joints. If gastrointestinal complaints occur, they usually subside after a few days – either after medical treatment or even on their own. In rare cases, however, hospitalization may also be necessary. Campylobacter: Here the gastrointestinal disease is similar to salmonella.

Here the gastrointestinal disease is similar to salmonella. EHEC (Enterohemorrhagic Escherichia Coli bacteria): The EHEC bacteria contain toxins (Shigatoxins). As a result, sick people can experience diarrhea with significant complications.

Meanwhile, after the significant price increases last year, experts have given new assessments for Croatia holidays in 2024. Dubrovnik in southern Dalmatia is probably expecting a rush of tourists. (pm)