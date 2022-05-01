Ras Al Khaimah Police warned of the dangers of fireworks and firecrackers to public health, and stated that they may cause burns and injuries from scattered pieces and various deformities that lead to permanent or temporary disabilities in the hands, face, eyes and head, in addition to causing second and third degree burns.

The police explained that the user of toys and firecrackers may cause burns and wounds to the hands and limbs, which requires amputation or loss, and may harm those around him among his friends or family members, which negatively affects the psychological state of the child, and pointed out that parents should warn Their children enjoy instant joy and monitor their behavior continuously to avoid exposure to any dangers caused by fireworks and firecrackers.



