A somewhat strange warning not to swallow Audi logos, if that is not yet clear to you.

Normally we always include a funny anecdote or a piece of context. Today you can enjoy it, because the somewhat strange link with Audi’s well-known four rings comes with a serious warning.

Strong ecstasy pill

The Trimbos Institute, which conducts research into drugs and drug use, is sounding the alarm. There is an ecstasy pill in circulation that is life-threatening. This is because it contains a very high amount of MDMA compared to ‘common’ ecstasy pills: 300 grams instead of the average 136 grams of a more common pill. In the worst case, taking these more intense pills can mean that you die.

Audi logo

And now the link with cars? Well, you can guess it: the chosen shape and print of the pill. You can recognize the deadly ecstasy pill by the well-known Audi logo. These are stamped on the front of the pill. The back says Audi RS. That makes the kill pill recognizable.

That’s a good thing, because just like a real Audi RS, this pill takes you from 0 to 100 very quickly. In a human body, that is the equivalent of screwing a turbo onto your block without extra cooling and other adjustments. Overheating is one of the symptoms by which you can most quickly recognize an MDMA overdose. If you do not quickly provide cooling when you notice overheating, your kidneys and liver will fail and your body cannot tolerate that. You then die from it.

Do not use

If you have one of those ecstasy pills with the Audi logo, DO NOT use it. It has already disappeared from the market, but that means they are still in circulation. Also inform your dealer that the pills must disappear. If you have any bad experiences after taking this pill, go to the emergency room or call the ambulance, this also applies if someone around you experiences this. According to a Trimbos coordinator, there have been no reports of serious illness and/or death due to the RS pill. Keep that up. (through Trimbos and NOS)

