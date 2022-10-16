According to Dr. Oksana Mikhailova, an endocrinologist, coffee is not recommended for headaches, dizziness and nausea. It causes high blood pressure, increases heart rate and excites the nervous system, according to RT.

She says: “If symptoms such as headache, dizziness and nausea are related to high blood pressure, then taking caffeine in this case may be dangerous, because it will increase the level of blood pressure until the occurrence of a hypertensive crisis.”

According to her, caffeine can aggravate the state of nervous stress, anxiety and disturbed sleep. In addition, it is not recommended to take coffee in case of irregular heartbeat and palpitations. It can reduce the effectiveness of the medications used.