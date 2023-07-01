Home page politics

From: Michael Radunski

China’s head of state Xi Jinping is to be given a legal basis for “countermeasures” against western threats. © Ju Peng/IMAGO

China has adopted a new legal basis for its foreign policy. Xi Jinping now has a handle for “countermeasures” against Western threats.

Beijing – China has adopted a new legal basis for its foreign policy. The “Law on Foreign Relations of the People’s Republic of China” aims to strengthen China’s national and economic security. It comprises a total of six chapters, was approved by the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress on Wednesday and will come into force on Saturday. The present law enshrines and thus further cements the control of party and state leader Xi Jinping over China’s foreign policy. It gives Xi a legal basis for “countermeasures” against Western threats.

China’s “diplomatic struggle”

It is China’s first foreign policy law of this magnitude, peppered with many euphonious formulations. There is talk of equality and inclusion, of fairness, development and world peace, even of universal human rights. And yet an undertone of perceived encirclement, necessary defense and justified defense shimmers through again and again.

Appropriately, the state newspaper writes GlobalTimes bluntly: The law is the “legal basis for the diplomatic fight against sanctions” and a “warning and deterrent against Western hegemony”.

Chapter I formulates the general objectives of the law:

safeguarding China’s sovereignty, national security and development interests;

protecting the interests of the Chinese people;

building China into a great modernized socialist country;

renewal of the Chinese nation;

promoting world peace and development;

Building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Chapter II describes the functions and powers. Here the central position of Xi Jinping becomes clear, as President, as Chairman of the Central Military Commission and last but not least as General Secretary of the Communist Party. For Article 5 states: The leadership of the People’s Republic of China in foreign relations is under the centralized and general leadership of the Chinese Communist Party.

Chapter III covers the objectives and mandate of external relations. Here it says: The People’s Republic of China maintains its external relations in order to uphold its socialist system with Chinese characteristics, to safeguard its sovereignty, unification and territorial integrity, and to promote its economic and social development.

China and the US: long-term challenges

In Chinese texts, the order is always important. And so it is striking that even before the international UN system is mentioned, China’s Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative are called into action. The Global Security Initiative in particular is viewed by foreign experts as a long-term challenge to the US-led order.

Flowery formulations keep popping up, but they often have little to do with reality. Just three examples.

Example arms control: The law states that China is committed to maintaining international regimes of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation. In addition, they are against an arms race. Sounds wonderful. In reality, however, China refuses to sign an arms control treaty.

Take human rights as an example: It is said here that China respects and protects human rights. We are committed to the principle of the universality of human rights. But then the restriction follows immediately, namely the observance of human rights “in the light of the realities of the countries”. This means that if a government does not want to comply with human rights, it does not have to.

Example of development aid: Here it says: When providing such aid, the People’s Republic of China respects the sovereignty of the recipient countries, does not interfere in their internal affairs and does not attach any political conditions to their aid. In reality, however, the People’s Republic insists that recipients of Chinese aid immediately sever their relations with Taiwan.

China’s sovereignty and security in the foreground

Chapter IV covers the system of external relations. Articles 32 and 33 state the aim of the law:

The state takes law enforcement, judicial or other measures in accordance with the law to uphold its sovereignty, national security and development interests, and to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens and organizations.

The People’s Republic of China has the right to take measures to counter acts or to take restrictive measures against acts that endanger its sovereignty, national security and development interests and violate international law or fundamental norms of international relations.

Chapter V (assistance in the conduct of external relations) and Chapter VI (supplementary provisions) complete the text of the law.

Xi Jinping’s power in China is cemented

Basically, no new projects are listed in this text. It is a list of well-known initiatives, goals and Chinese formulations. Rather, it is about further cementing and deepening Xi Jinping’s position of power. If it was previously an unwritten agreement, it can now be read in legal form: not the government, but the party makes China’s foreign policy. And the party, for the foreseeable future, is Xi Jinping. It is based on Xi’s initiatives, Xi’s thoughts and Xi’s goals.

The temporal context is also important. The law comes at a time when Xi Jinping is increasingly demanding China’s power and influence on the world stage, and other nations – most notably the US – are facing those ambitions with concern and resistance. Similarly, the law emphasizes China’s right to take “appropriate countermeasures and restrictive measures” against actions that “endanger China’s sovereignty, security and development interests.” There is no doubt that it is China’s right to pursue its own interests and goals. The problem with these formulations is the ambiguity of the chosen terms.

Not a good omen for the already tense relations with China, because Beijing sees its sovereignty, security and development interests at risk from abroad on many levels: whether the situation around Taiwan, Europe’s trade policy de-risking strategies or international consulting firms in China.