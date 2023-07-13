Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Summer time is lake time. Unfortunately, this not only applies to people looking to cool off in the heat, but also to parasites. Health authorities warn of flukes in water.

Munich – parasites that burrow into people’s skin – what sounds like a horror scenario from a sci-fi film is reality in many places. Also in Germany. Health authorities warn of flukes, whose larvae – so-called “cercariae” – occur in water and nest in living beings; with unpleasant consequences for those affected.

Danger for humans and animals in the bathing lake: flukes burrow into the skin

Cercaria aren’t even after humans. If they drill into their skin and nest there, it tends to happen accidentally. Because the flukes are actually looking for waterfowl in order to use them as hosts for their larvae. The parasites lay their eggs in their skin, which are then excreted in the bird’s faeces. From there they get into the water – and thus also into bathing lakes and natural pools.

Especially in long-lasting heat and thus rising water temperatures, the flukes can increasingly become a problem in natural swimming pools alongside the dangerous blue-green algae. The parasites feel particularly comfortable at water temperatures between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius, and epidemic-like spread can occur.

So small that they cannot be seen with the naked eye. Cercaria – or flukes – penetrate the skin of humans. Itching is often the result. © N. Helmer/ Natural History Museum Vienna

In the summer of 2022, the parasites were still mainly found in Berlin bathing lakes, but experts now suspect cercariae also beyond the borders of the federal capital. Theoretically, there is a danger from them throughout Germany. The problem with this: the microscopic fluke larvae can usually only be detected after an infestation. An accurate forecast or warning in specific regions is therefore difficult.

Pustules, itching, fever: The consequences of the bathing lake flukes – this is how you can protect yourself

So how do you protect yourself from the virtually invisible threat? Bathing lake lovers don’t have to forego a visit or switch to leisure pools. But to protect your own skin and health, you should pay attention to a few things. Children in particular are at risk from an infestation of flukes. On the one hand, because the skin of the little ones is thinner, on the other hand, because the parasites are usually in the shore area and shallow waters, and therefore where children usually splash around.

To protect yourself from the parasite infestation, advises Öko-test.de to do the following:

Avoid shore areas: If possible, swimmers should go directly to deeper water. For example through a jetty, a ladder or in front of the boat.

If possible, swimmers should go directly to deeper water. For example through a jetty, a ladder or in front of the boat. Open your eyes at the lake: If waterfowl or snails live in certain bodies of water, this can be an indication of cercariae, as these nest in waterfowl and spread via their excrement. The parasites usually look for aquatic snails as intermediate hosts in order to grow.

If waterfowl or snails live in certain bodies of water, this can be an indication of cercariae, as these nest in waterfowl and spread via their excrement. The parasites usually look for aquatic snails as intermediate hosts in order to grow. ducks or other waterfowl for this reason do not feed.

for this reason do not feed. Applying lotion is doubly important: Sun creams not only protect the skin from UV rays, they also keep the annoying water worms away. But: Keep your eyes open when making your choice, not only because not all products were convincing in the Öko-Test, but also because the sunscreen should also be waterproof.

Sun creams not only protect the skin from UV rays, they also keep the annoying water worms away. But: Keep your eyes open when making your choice, not only because not all products were convincing in the Öko-Test, but also because the sunscreen should also be waterproof. Dry well after bathing: It takes time for the parasites to penetrate the skin. About four minutes. Experts therefore recommend rubbing yourself down properly, even vigorously, with a towel after bathing. Since cercaria can also get stuck in textiles, wet swimwear should be removed.

It takes time for the parasites to penetrate the skin. About four minutes. Experts therefore recommend rubbing yourself down properly, even vigorously, with a towel after bathing. Since cercaria can also get stuck in textiles, wet swimwear should be removed. Yes, be careful: Showering may encourage cercariae infestation. Bathers should therefore not shower off immediately after bathing.

Flukes in bathing lakes: cercariae are contagious and annoying, but not dangerous

Being infected by the flukes can lead to skin diseases, such as bath rash or cercaria dermatitis. In the vernacular, it is also called “duck fleas”. The redness of the skin or itchy pustules are extremely annoying, but not dangerous for humans. However, the pathogen can be passed from person to person.

If you want to get something positive out of the annoying side effects: The itching and pustules as a result of the flukes are an indication that your own immune system is intact and working. Because that’s how it fights the invaders, the parasites usually die off. After about ten to 20 days, the skin should have recovered. However, experts do not recommend scratching the pustules, as doing so could infect the wounds. If in doubt or in particularly severe cases of the rash, a doctor should be consulted.

By the way: Although cercaria burrow into the skin, they cannot become dangerous in the throat or stomach area. So if children get water in their mouth or swallow it, it is harmless, at least from the point of view of the parasite infestation. (rku)