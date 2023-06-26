The Integrated Transport Center in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, affiliated to the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced the timings of its services during the blessed Eid Al-Adha holiday, which starts from tomorrow, Tuesday, and continues until next Friday, confirming that surface parking fees and traffic tariffs are free during the holiday.

The center stated that the customer happiness centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will be closed during the holiday, provided that official working hours will resume next Monday, noting that customers can continue to obtain the center’s services through the digital platforms available on its website www.itc.gov.ae, and my application. “Darb” and “Derby” for smart phones, and the “Tamm” platform for digital government services, and by contacting the service support center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport at the toll-free number 800850, and the taxi service call center 600535353, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

He pointed out that surface parking fees will also be free from tomorrow morning until 7:59 am next Saturday, and parking fees in the M-18 truck parking lot in Mussafah will also be free during the holiday.

The Integrated Transport Center called for the need not to park in prohibited places, not to impede the movement of vehicles, and to stop properly in places designated for parking, as well as not to park in places designated for residents from 9:00 pm until 8:00 am.

The center also announced that the “Darb” traffic toll system fees will be free during the holiday, provided that the calculation of these fees will resume next Saturday during the normal peak hours, which are from 07:00 to 09:00 in the morning, and from 5:00 to 7:00 in the evening period, with the aim of ensuring the flow of traffic during those times that witness a significant increase in traffic and movement.

With regard to public transport bus services, the center stated that they will operate according to the regular schedule, with an increase in the number of trips for regional services, according to the volume of demand during the Eid holiday. In addition, coordination has been made with the operators of cross-city transport services to increase the number of trips in proportion to the volume of expected demand for these services, while the “Abu Dhabi Express” and on-demand bus “Abu Dhabi Link” services will operate from 6:00 am to 11:00 am. evening during the holidays.