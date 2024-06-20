The Civil Defense General Command warned against leaving flammable materials inside the vehicle, noting that the rate of vehicle fire accidents has increased in recent years during the summer period.

The General Command identified four main causes of vehicle fires, which the General Administration of Civil Defense in Ajman published on its digital platforms, calling for safety and security measures to be taken to avoid their occurrence. The reasons are “not performing electrical and mechanical maintenance on the vehicle,” “leaving flammable materials in the vehicle (such as lighters, perfumes, and sterilization packages),” “high engine temperature,” and traffic accidents. She explained that there are safety measures against vehicle fires, which include daily monitoring of cooling water and engine oil levels, performing regular maintenance by a specialized technician, refraining from smoking, stopping the engine when refueling the vehicle, in addition to closing the fuel tank tightly to prevent fuel leakage and avoiding the risk of ignition, and storing A suitable fire extinguisher, and practice using it in the event of an accident. It is necessary to keep a first aid bag and practice using it.