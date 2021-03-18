Those who recover from infection with the Coronavirus and some who have received the anti-virus vaccine are accepted to undergo an antibody test with blood, and some of them are keen to conduct it repeatedly to monitor the percentage of these bodies, and to compare the effectiveness of different vaccines and determine the strength of their immunity, which doctors described in the rejected exaggeration, demanding not to conduct This examination is without medical necessity, and the examination is under medical supervision.

Some believe that conducting these tests determines whether they are safe from infection with the virus or not, and they decide on themselves whether or not they need the vaccine, while specialists have confirmed that many of the antibody tests that people conduct to compare vaccines cannot be inferred. It is based on the percentage of immune bodies, as it carries readings and indications that only doctors and specialists can understand.

In detail, the consultant of family medicine, Dr. Adel Sijwani, said that it is not advisable for anyone to conduct an antibody test for “Covid-19” without consulting and supervising a specialized doctor, because these bodies are produced from B cells in the body, explaining that there are two types of immunity in The human body has B immunity, and this type can be examined through antibodies, and T immunity cannot be examined through antibodies, and a person may have immunity to the virus, but his T immunity is not apparent in the antibody test.

He added that it is not recommended to conduct this examination to ensure whether or not a previous infection with the virus occurred, because if the person is not sure of his exposure to the virus, this means that he was not infected, or infected and his symptoms were mild, and scientific studies reported that in both cases there are no immune bodies. Therefore, a person needs the vaccine, asking individuals to avoid testing before the vaccine because in all cases, the vaccine will be taken later.

Sigwani added that it is not recommended to conduct a serological examination for antibodies to “Covid-19” also after the vaccine, because all available vaccines have been proven effective through studies and scientific research, but many vaccine recipients enter into a state of doubt about the effectiveness of the vaccine. Immunity may be present through T cells that do not appear in the antibody test, and then enter them into a state of undue doubt about the effectiveness of the vaccine. And he stressed the need to stay away from commercial antibody tests that take place either through offers to private centers and hospitals or through the person’s own desire to monitor the level of antibodies inside his body. For his part, Professor at the University of Western “Ontario” Canada, consultant pediatrics, infectious diseases and immunology at the Heart Medical Center in Al-Ain, Dr. Hussam Al-Tatari, stated that the antibodies to the “Covid-19” virus in the blood are divided into two parts: The first indicates the presence of previous inflammation, The second indicates the formation of immunity after vaccination.

And he continued that with regard to the first section, it is not recommended to routinely examine it for all patients because it sometimes does not rise even if the patient’s condition is severe, even if it rises, there are many indications that it does not rise for a long time and may decline quickly, while the second type of antibiotics is expected to rise with some vaccination. It is a fact that was of great importance during the trial phase to make sure that those who received the vaccination get the required response, but for the general public to routinely perform antibody tests, it is not scientifically acceptable, and it must be under medical supervision. Al-Tatari stressed the need to leave the decision to examine the antibodies to the specialist doctor, for reasons such as the patient’s exposure to rare symptoms that may indicate a previous infection of Corona, or when some symptoms appear that last for a long time, and require an immunological examination.

He explained that with regard to the antibodies after vaccinations, the doctor may request them to ensure the patient’s response in exceptional cases, such as the elderly who may have a weak response or those with weak immunity, to ensure their response to the vaccinations. Al-Tatari stressed the need for people not to undergo these tests unnecessarily so as not to cause a state of confusion in society unnecessarily, as they are unable to read the results scientifically, pointing out that the prices of the antibody tests that follow infection with the virus are less than 300 dirhams, Whereas, the price of testing for antibodies after the vaccine is 500 dirhams in any laboratory. For his part, Director of Operations at a private hospital in Sharjah, Dr. Yahya Kayed, said that many people resort to testing for antibodies, after taking the “Covid-19” vaccine, to measure their level in the blood, and the prices of the examination ranged between 200 and 300 dirhams. Kayed stressed the need to conduct these examinations based on medical consultations, and the reasons and reasons that require this, rejecting the practices carried out by laboratories and health centers that announce the conduct of this type of examination at competitive prices.

He stressed that, whether after recovering from Corona or taking the vaccine, you must continue to follow the preventive methods imposed by the health authorities in the country.

Immune problems

The cardiovascular consultant, Dr. Othman Al-Bakri, stated that the examination of immune bodies usually takes place about six weeks after taking the second dose of the vaccine to measure the percentage of their formation in the blood, stressing that those who need these tests suffer from immune problems, and not all ordinary people.

Last October, the Dubai Health Authority banned the use of serological examination to diagnose cases of infection with the “Covid-19” virus, and confirmed that the serological examination is limited to the purposes and uses restricted to the guidelines issued by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority regarding the use of serological examination for the virus. “Covid-19”, with this type of examination being limited to inpatients in the hospital, and for the purposes of scientific research, and to refrain from conducting serological examinations for outpatients and visitors to health facilities.

Immunity test

Farida Al Hosani, the spokesperson for the health sector in the country, stated in response to a question regarding the possibility of people recovering from Corona taking the vaccine, saying that if the infection was minor and without symptoms, the person could take the vaccine directly, but in the case of moderate to severe infection, it is recommended to work Immunity examination to ensure its percentage, so that if it is not sufficient, he can take the vaccine.





