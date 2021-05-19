Al-Ittihad (Mustafa Ofa)

An Australian woman issued a stark warning after a mole turned into cancer while pregnant and left her with severe facial scars.

The British newspaper “Mirror” reported that Megin Davis, 40, was diagnosed with stage 2 skin cancer last February, more than a year after the birth of her daughter, who is now 3 years old.

It started when Megin, from Brisbane, Australia, noticed that the size of a mole on her cheek had quadrupled when she was pregnant. But as a busy mother, she did not have the opportunity to show a mole to a doctor.

When a dentist insisted that Megine examine the mole, she was stunned to discover that it had developed into a form of skin cancer.

The woman, who is a businesswoman and mother of three children (18, 14 and 7 years old), underwent surgery to remove the mole and ensure that the cancer has not spread.

Doctors had to remove 3 cm of skin, leaving a scar 3 cm wide and 12 cm long.

Megin said she was devastated when she saw the scars left by the surgery and that her daughter, Chobe, was too afraid to look at her.

She added, “The doctor warned me that my face would be disfigured and drew a picture showing the size of the wound, so I was very frightened.”

She explained that she decided to speak out to warn others of the importance of observing moles that appear on their bodies that may not attract attention.

“I had this little mole on my cheek all my life. When I was pregnant, it quadrupled but I thought it was hormones,” she said.